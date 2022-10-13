Joe Burrow: I’m excited to go back to Louisiana, but fans aren’t going to cheer for us this time

Getty Images

Joe Burrow will always be a legendary figure in the Bayou after winning a national championship and the Heisman Trophy for LSU during his final collegiate season of 2019.

Now he’ll return to Louisiana to play as the Bengals’ quarterback for the first time on Sunday when Cincinnati takes on New Orleans.

Burrow admitted during his Wednesday press conference that playing in the Superdome does carry a little more importance for him, given that it’s also where LSU won the title game.

“It’s a place [where] a lot of good memories were made,” Burrow said. “But it’s a business trip. We’re going in to win a game. So I’m excited to go back, excited to see all the fans who supported me. But they’re not going to be cheering for us this time.”

In the aftermath of winning the championship, Burrow had a now-iconic photograph taken of him smoking a cigar in the locker room. Burrow said he didn’t know that picture was being taken, he was just doing something to celebrate the achievement.

“It was just a great night for our team and for the guys that had been there,” Burrow said. “The best thing about winning a championship is the locker room after the game and all the work that you guys put in — you get to celebrate that together. So that’s the biggest thing.”

Burrow threw for 5,671 yards with 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions in LSU’s 15-0 season.