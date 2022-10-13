Jonathan Taylor back at practice Thursday

Getty Images

The Colts have lost two straight games to the Jaguars by a combined score of 50-11, so they’d like to come up with a better showing when they face their AFC South rivals again this weekend.

Having running back Jonathan Taylor in the lineup would be a good way of helping to make that happen. Thursday brought some positive news about Taylor’s status.

Taylor did not practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury, but reporters in Indianapolis for the open portion of practice Thursday noted that he has returned to the field. Taylor missed last Thursday’s win over the Broncos because of the injury and did not practice at all last week, so his return is a significant development for the Colts offense.

Center Ryan Kelly is also practicing on Thursday. He missed the first practice of the week with a hip injury.