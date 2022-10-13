Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on October 13, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT
The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys.

That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals and there was positive news across the board. Reporters at the open portion of practice noted left tackle Jordan Mailata, left guard Landon Dickerson, and center Jason Kelce were all on the field.

Mailata missed practice all of last week with a shoulder injury and was inactive against Arizona. Dickerson and Kelce both missed time during the game with ankle injuries, although Kelce only sat out three snaps before returning to action.

Given the way the Cowboys defensive front has been playing, the improving health of the offensive line is good news for the Eagles.

