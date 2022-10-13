Justin Fields throws 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis to give Bears 7-3 lead

Getty Images

Break out the champagne: We have a touchdown on Thursday Night Football.

Justin Fields threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter. It gave the Bears a 7-3 lead.

The Commanders had 12 players on the field, the second time that’s happened tonight, but it wasn’t enough players to stop the Bears on the second-down play.

Fields took another big shot when Montez Sweat walked offensive lineman Braxton Jones back into his quarterback’s lap.

But Fields’ throw completed a nine-play, 94-yard drive.

Fields is now 11-of-19 for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins returned to the game despite the team listing him as questionable with a shoulder injury.