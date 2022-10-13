Kyler Murray: I think we can build on how we felt and what we were doing last week

Getty Images

The Cardinals have gotten off to slow starts offensively in each of their five games this season, as they’ve been outscored 38-0 in the first quarter.

But the team has generally struggled to find any consistency on offense, currently ranking 15th in total yards and 18th in points.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this week that he feels like the team’s offense is close to breaking through. On Wednesday, quarterback Kyler Murray agreed with the sentiment.

“I thought that last game was one of our better games, if not our best as far as continuity and just the way it felt out there,” Murray said in his press conference. “Obviously, talking about it doesn’t really matter. We’ve got to go out there and prove it. We’ve got to go out there and execute on Sunday, but I think we can build on how we felt and what we were doing out there.

“Like I said, we ran the ball well, we moved the ball well and in spurts at times. I think last game was probably our best overall together.”

The Cardinals, however, scored only 17 points in the contest. Filling in for an injured Matt Prater, kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal that would have tied the game with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Murray currently leads the league in passing attempts and completions. But he’s averaging just 5.8 yards per attempt, completing 65.6 percent of his passes for 1,241 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Arizona will see if the offense can finally string together a full 60 minutes against Seattle on Sunday.