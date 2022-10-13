Report: Brian Robinson to start for Commanders on Thursday night

Posted by Josh Alper on October 13, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT
Before he was shot twice in late August, Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was trending toward a starting job and it looks like his time off the field didn’t slow his rise all that much.

Robinson returned to action in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans and played 18 snaps off the bench. The Commanders must have liked what they saw because NFL Media reports that they will bump him up to the starting lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Bears.

Robinson had nine carries for 22 yards in his 2022 debut.

Antonio Gibson started the first five games for the Commanders. He ran 56 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns while catching 16 passes for 134 yards in those appearances.

