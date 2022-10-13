Report: Carson Wentz dealing with biceps tendon strain

Getty Images

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice due to a right shoulder injury on Monday and Tuesday, but he avoided an injury designation for Thursday night’s game against the Bears.

That doesn’t mean Wentz is totally healthy, however. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near the shoulder that he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans.

Wentz is feeling well enough to go on Thursday night and the hope is that the extended time off before facing the Packers in Week Seven will help him get closer to 100 percent.

Wentz threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee, but he couldn’t get the team into the end zone on three plays from the 2-yard-line at the end of the fourth quarter and got intercepted on the final play of the game. That was followed by Commanders head coach Ron Rivera citing “quarterback” as the reason why the Commanders were lagging behind the rest of the NFC East and Rivera then trying to walk back the comments while showing support for Wentz.