Report: Daniel Snyder believes he’s protected by dirt he has on other owners and Roger Goodell

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
As the Washington Commanders prepare to enter the national spotlight tonight on Amazon, a new report from ESPN puts the team’s owner in the crosshairs. Again.

ESPN.com has published a lengthy and detailed article about Daniel Snyder. It surely was carefully vetted by lawyers and calculated to be published today, as the Commanders prepare to visit the Bears on Thursday Night Football. The story also will resonate into next week, when the league’s owners gather in New York for a quarterly meeting.

Often in #longreads, finding the best stuff requires the patience of Job and/or an electron microscope. In this one, the most telling information, in my assessment, comes at the very top of the article.

“Cradling a drink in one hand,” the article explains, “[Snyder] tells members of his inner circle about the dirt he has accumulated on fellow owners, coaches, executives, even his own employees — all the stuff he’s learned from other sources, including private investigative firms. He never says exactly what he knows, only that in his 23 years as owner of the Washington Commanders, he knows a lot. And that in the zero-sum world of billionaires, this is how you survive. Snyder recently told a close associate that he has gathered enough secrets to “blow up” several NFL owners, the league office and even commissioner Roger Goodell. . . . ‘They can’t fuck with me,’ he has said privately.”

That meshed with something I’ve said and written on multiple occasions. They are afraid of Snyder. They’re afraid of what he knows, and of what he will do with that knowledge. Some believe that Snyder, one of the few people in possession of the notorious Jon Gruden emails, leaked those items to the media. If that’s true, Snyder quite possibly intended it to be a warning to anyone else who would try, in his words, to fuck with him.

The report comes at a time when a Congressional probe apparently is moving toward its conclusion, and when the NFL has commissioned another investigation of Snyder. The letter his lawyer sent last week to the House Oversight Committee shows that Snyder is girding for a fight. If he will indeed fight dirty, that’s reason for the league to press pause before trying to gather the 24 votes needed to activate the eject button.

59 responses to “Report: Daniel Snyder believes he’s protected by dirt he has on other owners and Roger Goodell

  2. I hope he does have dirt on other owners and the commis,,,would love to hear it. If other owners have gotten themselves into a embarrassing pickle too bad . Maybe a few new owners would be very beneficial to the integrity of the NFL.

  3. Sndyer can do whatever he wants if it leads to Goodell’s downfall. He is still a better owner than the Haslam’s….

  4. If this were a movie, Snyder’s yacht (with him on it) would mysteriously disappear.

  5. A classic example of why bad marriages and business relationships become toxic; those that know you best can really make you look bad.
    Although I wouldn’t mind seeing Snyder burn down the NFL and in the end make it back to what it was, a fantastic athletic contest rather than an entertainment money sucking vehicle.

  6. Well, this was long suspected as the reason and it actually plays into the cheating that’s been done by Goodell.

    That’s the leverage used by Goodell when he cheats or doesn’t cheat.

    You have to wonder why Indy, the Jets and some other teams have never been cheated. We know about Kraft’s penchant for massages, but what are these other owners actually hiding?

  8. Everyone in the 1% club is a creep, the only question is which variety of creep they are. You don’t get to the elite echelons of wealth without being one, period.

  9. This is not breaking news. Us fans have known this forever. It’s the only reason owners tolerate this little troll.

  10. I’m willing to ignor all the dirt on other owners and even Goodell if Snyder is removed… I’m also willing to watch the NFL crash and burn… I’ll get my popcorn

  11. The smear campaign continues as they try to force him to sell, and it’s all because they want Bezos to be able to own a franchise

  12. Even more reason to get rid of him and let the chips fall where they may.

    He should not be made to get away with this.

  13. What an absolute piece of crap. He’s taken one of the most storied franchises in the NFL and turned it into a reflection of himself, a total embarrassment. Here’s hoping the other owners vote this clown out, and quickly.

  14. Just a guess but maybe Snyder targeted Gruden as a warning shot rather then pull out the big guns and aim them at another owner. So Gruden is just collateral damage in a larger game? Crazy…

  15. Absolutely SHOCKING….said no one that’s been following the NFL!
    Of course Snyder’s holding something otherwise he’d be gone!!

  16. Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are both in legal trouble but for some reason they are getting a pass and employed by an NFL affiliate.

  17. It’s a shame this guy is almost single-handedly destroying a franchise. He makes every bad owner in all sports look good comparatively. Pull the bandaid—right off!!!

  21. Wow!!!

    These owners are ruthless. Petty. Backstabbing.

    What a bunch of losers. But our local government will continue to give these folks our tax dollars.

  23. Having dirt on people does not provide power unless he threatens them first. Perhaps this article was supported by his team to do just that.

    I bet the ‘dirt’ is not business related at all and is more along the lines of infidelity.

  25. ravens07 says:
    October 13, 2022 at 9:43 am
    What an absolute piece of crap. He’s taken one of the most storied franchises in the NFL and turned it into a reflection of himself, a total embarrassment. Here’s hoping the other owners vote this clown out, and quickly.

    10Rate This

    ———————-

    My question is: What does he have on Goodell? He knows the cheating that’s gone down with him and how he tries to manipulate the league

    Part of me wants this exposed because I’ve been right all along. All the patterns and evidence is there and has been the second Goodell took over. Why would a new commissioner come in and start immediately breaking the Constitution and Bylaws of the NFL? It’s pretty clear why. He was hired literally to be told what to do. That’s why Tagliabue was removed. Tagliabue wasn’t interested in playing those games.

    These people are so greedy in their little bubbles, they don’t think like you and I do.

  26. Those saying “let him burn down the NFL” are indicative of what’s wrong with society. Bitter, angry, resentful people who think nothing of consequences- who are shocked and even outraged when facing consequences of their own accord. Babies, weak and shallow from two generations of “everyone now amazing, everyone gets a trophy”.

  27. This is great news because when two weasels fight each other, everybody wins. Maybe they’ll even manage to get criminal charges brought against each other. The league would be a much better place without Goodell and Snyder.

  29. The owners are just delaying the inevitable. He needs to go. He’s going to cause more pain if he stays than if he leaves.

    Here’s the thing, if it’s just embarrassing dirt it will be forgotten in a few months. The NFL and it’s owners have proven they can weather bad publicity.

    I don’t feel bad for anyone in the millionaires club (Gruden) or billionaires club in these situations. At the end of the day they can hole up on their yachts and sail around the world if the poor people are to mean to them.

  30. Torn on this one because Snyder is one of the biggest slimeballs, not only in the NFL, but the world. However, if he could take down Goodell……Well, he may be granted some praise on that front.

  31. A line from the ESPN story:

    “At least 24 owners are required to force Snyder to sell his team, a fate that he has told multiple sources he will never accept.”

    “Yet, here we are: Commmanders. Why is that?”

  34. I get get a kick out of the vitriol for goodell and the owners in general. You really want to protest stop going to or watching games and coming on web sites that make money from the sport. Oh wait ain’t gonna do that I will just whine online to make my impact. That will change things.

  35. Snyder an avid proponent of the mafia-style business model. I don’t doubt there are some other owners with issues, but if you don’t keep a perspective on the relative levels of wrongdoing, you will find yourself at a lawless society.

    Never thought much of Goodell’s stones and this espn article doesn’t do anything to change my opinion of him.

  36. So the other 31 owners simply ‘collude’ to vote him out, while also ‘colluding’ to never vote anyone out again.

    Not smart DAN.

  41. There is no such thing as having dirt on a billionaire. It slides right off. This is the year 2022. And this is how it’s done now.

  44. Do yourselves a favor and read John Keim’s article. While lengthy, it is anything but boring.

  46. Well first just acknowledge where the Commanders reside. Washington DC. This scene with the NFL owners parallels our federal government. Obviously the current executive office branch has countless issues. Not to mention how inept they are at running America. The creepy son of the president not only is a dirtbag, but he’s clearly done business, very sketchy business, with communist China. However, will political enemies actually lay out their case? Not the high up important ones as you can assume THEY don’t want THEIR corruption exposed. This NFL scenario being in DC is fitting. At the end of the day neither Dan Snyder nor the creepy son will ever face any music. None.

  50. Owners should vote Snyder out and then vote not to share expense of St. Rams settlement and take that money and use it towards defending themselves against the inevitable issues that will arise when Snyder is given his cardboard box for personal items (yes, that’s a metaphor). Also, by declining to fund the rams fraud settlement, owners send a message that a team seeking relocation must do better research/diligence. And they obviously need to fix that indemnity language.

  52. Yeah and meanwhile, back at the ranch today …the sun came up. Sharks are cannibals. No one is surprised, no one cares.

  53. Snyder sounds like a man who is in denial, angry, yet willing to negotiate, and very, very depressed. All that’s left is acceptance and The Commanders will have a new owner.

  55. ocdn says:
    October 13, 2022 at 10:36 am
    Nobody is above the law. Nobody.

    ————————
    Goodell testified in the Brady appeal while the NFL owners cheated, that he IS.

    “Article 46”.

    I warned of what it meant after the owners cheated Kraft again with Goodell. Goodell paid off those 2 judges to get the framejob to officially stick and dupe the haters, where he was granted the idea that Goodell can do anything he wants under the NFL shield, including cheating.

    It’s literally been right in front of everyone’s faces.

  56. Fight dirty …really. Its called fighting fire with fire. All these owners and their politician friends are all dirty its a circular firing squad.

  57. What does everyone think really goes on in a room full of billionaires during an owners meeting? They talk smack about everyone who’s not in that room. I’m sure other owners have dirt on Snyder as well. But as a member of the elite rich, I bet he knows if he releases anything, he’ll be blackballed from every elite circle no matter how much money he has. No one would trust him anymore.

  58. Is rather sad in the end that the primary and often only quality necessary to become an NFL owner is to be stinking rich and any baggage that comes with it is deemed … hey thats more than OK, as after all we already have a few that probably would never be classified as being sane …. is this really a good business model in the end ?? but as more and more parents do not want their kids playing football the next 40 years will prove to be not as good as the last 40 .. n as the saying goes how will these rich owners possibly be able to feed their children when team values begin to fall. !!

  59. ocdn says:
    October 13, 2022 at 10:36 am
    Nobody is above the law. Nobody.

    =======================================================================

    ……………you keep dreamin’……………..

Leave a Reply

