Report: No ownership vote planned for next week on Daniel Snyder

The new ESPN article hints that the push to shove Commanders owner Daniel Snyder out of Club Oligarch could happen as soon as next week, when the owners meet in New York. It’s currently not on the agenda, however.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports that there is no plan to vote on Snyder’s status at the upcoming meetings.

Of course, plans can change. Whenever 24 owners decide to do something, they can do it — whenever and wherever they may be. They’ll be in the same room next week. In theory, they can make a run at Snyder, if they so choose.

Even if Snyder’s partners eventually will be making a move again him, it’s currently premature to do so. Mary Jo White’s investigation, sparked by allegations made directly against Snyder by Tiffani Johnston, is ongoing. The House Oversight Committee also has not yet issued a report on its work.

Either or both of those ongoing probes could generate something that would create the momentum necessary for a move against Snyder. Even then, some may have to worry about the possibility that Snyder will release whatever dirt he may have compiled as to owners and key league officials, up to and including the Commissioner.