Ron Rivera lashes out at report Daniel Snyder picked Carson Wentz

Getty Images

There were more fireworks in the postgame press room than there were on the field tonight.

Speaking to reporters after a 12-7 win, Commanders coach Ron Rivera reacted angrily to a report, embedded with ESPN’s lengthy article from Thursday, that owner Daniel Snyder “implored” the team to trade for quarterback Carson Wentz.

“Everybody keeps wanting to say I didn’t want anything to do with Carson,” Rivera said, via Michele Steele of ESPN.com. “Well, bullshit. I’m the fucking guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape and freaking — when we were in Indianapolis. And that’s what pisses me off. Because the young man doesn’t deserve to have that all the time. I’m sorry, I’m done.”

And with that, Rivera exited.

The rant comes only three days after Rivera, who a day later backtracked on his remarks, attributed the team’s struggles relative to the other teams in the NFC East to “quarterback.”

Rivera had to expect he’d get questions about the situation after the game, his first media availability since he made the comments about Wentz, and his first since the ESPN report . But, hey, he came back to the place where he once played linebacker and managed to get a win. He clearly was in no mood to talk about anything but the positive outcome that the team somehow engineered against the Bears.

It was a rare profane outburst from a coach during a session with reporters, especially in the age of Twitter. Somewhere, former Vikings coach Jerry Burns approves of that message.