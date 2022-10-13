Russell Wilson: I’m built for the good times and the tough times

Getty Images

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver offense have struggled through the first five weeks of 2022.

While the team is 2-3, Denver has scored more than 16 points just once — in the club’s 32-23 loss to Las Vegas in Week Four. The Broncos are 31st in points scored with 75.

Wilson is off to the worst start of his career, completing just 59 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating of 82.8 is significantly lower than his 101.8 career mark from 10 years in Seattle.

On Thursday, Wilson said he’s not motivated by criticism and isn’t thinking about changing his weekly process. But he does seem to feel like success is on the horizon.

“For me, I’m always motivated,” Wilson said in his press conference.”And I’m always — to this point in my career, I haven’t necessarily had to be motivated, I’m always there. I think you always want to be great. You always want to be exceptional every time you step on the field. And understand that sometimes that doesn’t always happen. But at the same time, knowing that you’re working for that.

“And I think that, for me, I can handle it. I’m built for it. I’m built for the good times and the tough times and we’re going to come on the other end of it. Really, how you get out of it and as a team, how we keep building in what we’re doing and where we’re going is focus on today. Nothing else matters. Today has got to be the best day we’ve had so far. That would be no matter what our record is — if we were 5-0, which we could’ve had a chance to be that potentially. And the reality is, we are where we are right now and that’s on a Thursday/Wednesday. And we’ve got to make it special.”

Wilson also offered some perspective, essentially saying that these times really aren’t tough when compared with real-life situations — like his father being on his deathbed years ago.

“We’re talking about playing football and what I love to do,” Wilson said. “And [there’s] a lot of season left — a lot of season left. A lot of greatness in store. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again. And that’s really what I think about.”