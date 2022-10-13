Russell Wilson: I’m built for the good times and the tough times

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 13, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 06 Colts at Broncos
Getty Images

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver offense have struggled through the first five weeks of 2022.

While the team is 2-3, Denver has scored more than 16 points just once — in the club’s 32-23 loss to Las Vegas in Week Four. The Broncos are 31st in points scored with 75.

Wilson is off to the worst start of his career, completing just 59 percent of his passes for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. His passer rating of 82.8 is significantly lower than his 101.8 career mark from 10 years in Seattle.

On Thursday, Wilson said he’s not motivated by criticism and isn’t thinking about changing his weekly process. But he does seem to feel like success is on the horizon.

“For me, I’m always motivated,” Wilson said in his press conference.”And I’m always — to this point in my career, I haven’t necessarily had to be motivated, I’m always there. I think you always want to be great. You always want to be exceptional every time you step on the field. And understand that sometimes that doesn’t always happen. But at the same time, knowing that you’re working for that.

“And I think that, for me, I can handle it. I’m built for it. I’m built for the good times and the tough times and we’re going to come on the other end of it. Really, how you get out of it and as a team, how we keep building in what we’re doing and where we’re going is focus on today. Nothing else matters. Today has got to be the best day we’ve had so far. That would be no matter what our record is — if we were 5-0, which we could’ve had a chance to be that potentially. And the reality is, we are where we are right now and that’s on a Thursday/Wednesday. And we’ve got to make it special.”

Wilson also offered some perspective, essentially saying that these times really aren’t tough when compared with real-life situations — like his father being on his deathbed years ago.

“We’re talking about playing football and what I love to do,” Wilson said. “And [there’s] a lot of season left — a lot of season left. A lot of greatness in store. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again. And that’s really what I think about.”

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Russell Wilson: I’m built for the good times and the tough times

  1. I can appreciate his positivity…but at some point talk is cheap and he must put up the numbers to justify his salary. So far he has been a bust in Denver

  2. Not much of a veiled commentary on his feelings about where he played before and where he plays now.

  4. This contract is going to haunt the Donks for years. Russ is washed. Zero reason to give him an extetion before he ever took a snap from them.

  5. Washed up and used up, Seattle got rid of him just in time. Have Elway give Peyton a call, see if he has anything left.

  6. Boy does he miss Tyler Lockett. Someone with insane ball tracking skills who can run under desperation heaves/”moon balls” and either catch them or draw pass interference calls.

  9. I’ve always been a big believer in Wilson but this kind of bravado and talk has become obnoxious.

    Stop talking, get it done already

  10. That all sounds good…the Broncos fans would like to know when the great and exceptional part is coming. He’s making a boatload of money and so far, he stinks.

  12. He’s a complete shell of his former self without Pete Carroll.

    Just like Donovan McNabb was without Andy Reid.

  14. Easy to do with 250 million dollars guaranteed haha I’d be built for good times and bad times as well

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.