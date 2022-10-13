Taysom Hill: I’m just going to do my best in whatever opportunity I get

Getty Images

Taysom Hill played a big role for the Saints in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, but he knows that he won’t be guaranteed a repeat of it in this week’s game against the Bengals.

Hill played a season-high 23 offensive snaps last weekend and turned them into three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown during the 39-32 win. Hill also returned three kickoffs for 69 yards and recovered a fumble as a member of the punt return unit, which made it pretty much the optimal game for a player who has been a jack of all trades since getting to New Orleans.

Hill’s expanded offensive role came with quarterback Jameis Winston and a number of injuries at wide receiver, but the unit may not have the same makeup this week. Hill said on Wednesday that he knows that may mean a lesser role, but that he’ll do what he can to make the most of any chances he gets.

“I’m realistic in knowing that we’ve got a lot of talent offensively, and guys need to get the ball and get touches,” Hill said, via the team’s website. “I try not to get too caught up in that. Early in your career it’s a little bit harder to not always think about those things. But I would say I’m at a point in my career now where I’m comfortable with where I’m at. I don’t want that to be viewed as complacent in any way, because I’m hungry, I want all the opportunities and things like that. I know that they’ll come my way. I’m grateful for all the opportunities that I have been given. I’m at a point in my career where I’m just going to do my best in whatever opportunity it is. That’s really where my mind-set is. I think if I start to worry about anything other than that, then you start to go a little crazy.”

Hill is now up to five rushing touchdowns on the season and Sunday’s performance was one that should keep him firmly in the team’s offensive plans one way or another for the weeks to come.