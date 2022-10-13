Teddy Bridgewater set for limited practice Thursday

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater worked on the side with trainers at Wednesday’s practice and he’s set to take another step back toward being cleared from the concussion protocol.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bridgewater is set to take part in practice on a limited basis on Thursday. Going through that practice is the next phase of the protocol and Bridgewater will be on track to being cleared ahead of Sunday’s game against the Vikings if all goes well.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday that the Dolphins plan to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback this weekend. If Bridgewater is cleared, he is expected to serve as the backup.

Bridgewater did not report concussion symptoms during or after last Sunday’s loss, but is going through the protocol because a spotter found him to be unstable after a hit by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and the changes made to the protocol as a result of the handling of Bridgewater’s teammate Tua Tagovailoa called for Bridgewater to be subject to its guidelines for returning to play.

Tagovailoa is also making his way through the protocol and practiced as a limited participant on Wednesday. He will not play this weekend.