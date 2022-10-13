Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams remain out of practice on Thursday

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 13, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 29 Dolphins at Bengals
Getty Images

Two of Cincinnati’s key offensive players were out of practice for the second consecutive day.

Receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) did not practice, according to the Bengals injury report.

Higgins has been dealing with a sprained ankle. He was active for last week’s loss to the Ravens but played only 10 snaps and did not have a catch or target.

Williams played 90 percent of the offensive snaps against Baltimore despite suffering a dislocated knee cap. Per James Rapien of SI.com, Williams was on Cincinnati’s rehab field wearing a brace on his right knee during the session.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (groin), running back Samaje Perine (abdomen), and tight end Devin Asiasi (ankle) remained limited in practice.

Offensive tackle La’el Collins received a rest day on Wednesday but was back as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

  1. Not having Tee Higgins completely changed that game against the Ravens. Hoping he’s back soon.

