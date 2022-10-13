Thursday Night Football: Bears come up short as Commanders win 12-7

Posted by Charean Williams on October 13, 2022, 11:21 PM EDT
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

The Bears were thisclose to pulling out a come-from-behind victory. Instead, the Commanders held on for a 12-7 victory.

Both teams now are 2-4.

The Bears gained 392 yards. They scored seven points.

They went 0-for-3 in the red zone. In the first half, Jonathan Allen intercepted a tipped Justin Fields pass after the Bears reached the Washington 5; and Khalil Herbert was stopped at the line of scrimmage by Cole Holcomb and Montez Sweat on fourth-and-goal at the 1.

Then, there was the final drive.

On their next-to-last series, the Bears reached the Washington 48 with 2:34 remaining. But Fields’ pass intended for Ihmir Smith-Marsette fell incomplete on fourth-and-16. The Commanders reached the Chicago 30 on the ensuing possession, but Washington kicker Joey Slye hooked a 48-yard field goal.

The Bears’ final possession went 61 yards to get them back inside the Washington 5-yard line.

On third-and-four from the Washington 4, Fields threw up a pass to Dante Pettis, who somehow got two hands on the ball with defensive back Darrick Forrest all over him. Pettis could not, however, hold on.

That set up a fourth-down play.

Fields’ throw to Darnell Mooney would have been a touchdown if he had secured the ball initially. He juggled it, and when he finally pulled it in, Mooney was at the 1-yard line. (It appeared Mooney’s elbow might have touched out of bounds before he caught the ball, but the play was not reviewed. It was ruled a 3-yard catch to the Washington 1.)

Fields went 14-of-27 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Pettis scored the team’s only touchdown on a 40-yard reception. Fields ran for 88 yards on 12 carries as the Bears ran for 238 yards as a team.

Washington’s only touchdown came on a two-play, 6-yard drive, with Brian Robinson scoring his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run after Bears punt returner Velus Jones fumbled a punt that Christian Holmes recovered.

Carson Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards as Washington gained only 214 yards.

Allen had one of the Commanders’ five sacks as well as the interception, four tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Bears come up short as Commanders win 12-7

  2. How in the hell do you go “under” the IND-DEN total of 21 from the fiasco last Thursday night?

  3. I’m at a loss as to how that wasn’t defensive PI on the Pettis throw. CB hooked the arm and dragged him to his knees before the ball even got there…

  5. That dirt Snyder has on the NFL must be that good for them to not call about as blatant a case of pass interference as you’ll see in the end zone on Pettis.

  6. Duh Bears offense has settled into a familiar script.

    1st half – Justin Fields runs around, gets sacked, and doesn’t see or misses open receivers.

    2nd half – Justin Fields runs around, gets sacked, and finds receivers who drop the ball.

    This lands on Ryan Poles more than anyone. He inherited a bottom 10 roster and in one short offseason made it bottom 2.

  7. Thursday night games are almost unwatchable. The players are exhausted. That was most ugly.

  8. Here’s an idea, how about the Chicago OC stop calling runs on 2 out of every 3 plays and telling Fields that his first read on 3rd down is the short crosser in the middle. Those 2 ideas alone would double the Bears yardage.

    Still can’t believe the Bears, needing 1 yard and having Fields, didn’t call the QB sneak but instead ran Herbert into the huge pile at the goal line. I get that Fields is raw but you are doing him no favors with this offense.

    Carson Wentz, under 100 yards, stick a fork in him. If they weren’t playing the Bears it would’ve been a blowout.

  9. Justin Fields is not showing much that he will develop into an NFL calibre quarterback.

  10. The absolute worst last 60 seconds of a game for the Bears.
    Fields had 4 downs at the Washington 6 and couldn’t get it done!
    I don’t know which one’s worse – the coaching or Fields?

  14. “The absolute worst last 60 seconds of a game for the Bears.
    Fields had 4 downs at the Washington 6 and couldn’t get it done!
    I don’t know which one’s worse – the coaching or Fields?”

    2 drops, 1 during blatant PI. This shows the logic Fields haters operate under, ignoring reality to just blame him

  16. I’m far from a Washington fan, but I think that was a good no call pass interference. The CB had his head turned towards the ball. Yeah he got his arm hooked around Pettit’ arm, but he was playing the ball. That’s why nobody really argued it, none of the players, commentary, it was a good no call

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.