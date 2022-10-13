Thursday Night Football: Carson Wentz, Justin Fields take a beating as Commanders led 3-0 at halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on October 13, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
If you thought last Thursday night’s game was ugly, the Bears and Commanders want you to hold their beer.

Joey Slye‘s 38-yard field goal with 46 seconds left in the first half gave Washington a 3-0 halftime lead. Thus, the teams avoided the first halftime shutout since Washington-San Francisco in 2019, which ended in a 9-0 49ers’ win.

In the first half Thursday night, the teams combined for 290 yards, seven penalties, seven punts, one turnover and four sacks. Both teams went 1-for-6 on third down, and both teams saw their starting quarterback beaten up in the first half.

Carson Wentz hit his hand on Justin Jones‘ hand on the Commanders’ nine-play, 57-yard scoring drive. He continually flexed it after that.

Wentz was on target on what should have been a 40-yard touchdown throw to Curtis Samuel, but Samuel dropped the pass. Five plays later, the Commanders had to settle for the field goal.

The Bears actually had two trips into the red zone. Justin Fields threw an interception on one, and they were stopped on downs on the other.

On its second possession, Chicago reached the Washington 5, where it faced a second-and-goal. Fields threw a pass over the middle that hit off Efe Obada‘s helmet and into the air. Jonathan Allen picked it with 2:18 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bears got back inside the 10 on Khalil Herbert‘s 64-yard run to the 6.

They got as close as the 1 before Herbert was stood up by Cole Holcomb and Montez Sweat at the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-goal with 11:18 remaining until halftime.

Fields took two big shots at the end of the half and was slow getting up after both. Daron Payne hit Fields on an incompletion with 14 seconds left, and then on the next play, Jamin Davis got to Fields on a 15-yard completion.

Fields would have had to leave the game for at least one play, but the Bears called timeout. He stayed in and threw a Hail Mary that fell incomplete.

Fields completed 7 of 14 passes for 89 yards with the interception, and Wentz was 5-of-14 for 57 yards.

Washington’s 88 yards are the fewest this season by a team leading at halftime, and Chicago’s 202 yards are the most this season by a team held scoreless at halftime.

11 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Carson Wentz, Justin Fields take a beating as Commanders led 3-0 at halftime

  1. I didn’t think it could get any worse than last week which was described as one of the top 5 worst NFL games of all time. This may be a new Top 5 entry.

    Also, Bears, you have a big young athletic QB, on 4th and goal from the 1 yard line, don’t overthink it and hand it to the scat back 5 yards in the backfield, call the QB sneak!

  5. The only scoring drive occurred because Wentz drilled the corner in the neck to pick up a first down.

  8. Actually this is a very good game just too bad most of you don’t understand defensive strategy!

  9. Yay, another high scoring affair on Amazon! I bet Al Michaels is kicking himself for taking this gig. At least the other network packages allow for enough flexibility that you can have good match ups nearly every week on SNF or MNF. But Thursday’s require every team to participate at least once, which means you get a lot of Broncos/Colts and Commanders/Bears. On the plus side it’s easy to get a full 8 hours of sleep Thursday nights.

