Thursday Night Football: N’Keal Harry is inactive

USA TODAY Sports

Receiver N'Keal Harry will not make his Bears debut on Thursday night. The Bears made him a healthy scratch.

Harry has practiced the past two weeks after injuring his ankle in an Aug. 6 practice, and the Bears activated him back to the 53-player roster Monday. He was a limited participant Tuesday and a full practice participant Wednesday of this week.

The Bears play the Patriots next week, so Harry might return to the field against his former team. The Bears acquired Harry on July 13 in a trade with the Patriots, giving up a 2024 seventh-round draft selection.

Chicago’s other inactives are cornerback Lamar Jackson, tight end Jake Tonges and defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan.

Defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) is dressed despite a questionable designation.

The Commanders won’t have four starters tonight.

They already had ruled out receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), offensive tackle Sam Cosmi (finger), safety Percy Butler (quad), running back Jonathan Williams (knee), cornerback Williams Jackson III (back) and tight end Logan Thomas (calf).

Quarterback Sam Howell is a healthy scratch.