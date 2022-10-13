Tom Brady on roughing the passer: It’s the way sports are, I miss throws, refs miss calls

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 13, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT
One of last week’s two controversial roughing the passer calls benefited Tom Brady, when a bad call late in the fourth quarter gave the Buccaneers a crucial first down. Asked about it today, Brady mostly shrugged it off.

“No one wants any missed calls,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of things I see that are probably pretty challenging to officiate, probably pretty challenging to play defense with, so I don’t have the answers to all those. I don’t think the referees are robots, I don’t think they’re trying to get it wrong, I don’t think they’re always gonna get it right. I feel bad for a guy when they get called something that probably shouldn’t be that way. Sometimes you’ve just got to shake it off. I’ve lost super Bowls because I thought they missed a call. You’re going to get some, you’re going to not get some. You hope they don’t come up but they come up. It’s sports.”

Brady said everyone makes mistakes, including officials.

“It’s just the way sports are. I miss throws, refs miss calls, we try to do the best we can do. When they don’t go your way you just complain to the refs, like I do,” Brady said with a smile.

There’s little doubt that the call for Grady Jarrett‘s hit on Brady, as well as the call against Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, was a bad call. The NFL should do all it can to reduce those bad calls, but Brady seems resigned to the fact that they’ll never be eliminated.

18 responses to “Tom Brady on roughing the passer: It’s the way sports are, I miss throws, refs miss calls

  1. 3 Teams in the AFC East, 3 Teams in NFC North and now 3 Teams in the NFC South I’m sure feel a little differently over the last decade or two….

  2. There have always been blown calls in the NFL. But now that the NFL is partnered with gambling sites, every blown call will be suspect. When that much money is involved, people will try to cheat.

  3. Umm, Brady knows all about bagjobs and calls going against the Patriots. The best is when refs apply rules against the Pats in one game, and then you watch another game ansd it’s called a completely different way.

    Elite QBs definitely get rouging favoritism, though, like Brady did, does as do all the other expensive QBs.

  4. This would be a good attitude for Tom to have when he loses and doesn’t shake hands. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I have a feeling there’s a lot of losing in his future.

  5. What WOULD sports look like with automated calls? Imagine baseball with no home plate umpire calling balls and strikes. No more hitter anger, exasperated looks, and eliminating half the ejections each year. Then again, that would be nice.

    In football, make EVERYTHING challengeable, same number of challenges. Though the call for Brady was borderline and may not have been overturned. Bigger challenge for the league – and what many fans also want – is to challenge non-calls, like the one in the Saints playoff-game, the non-PI call. Not sure how that would work. Incomplete pass, challenge that he was interfered with or a missed sack, challenge that a defender was held.

    How about “everything is challengeable” and you get 2 challenges to use, period. Win and it still counts as used. Then you still need to manage them, so they get saved for the most potentially-costly calls. You would almost NEED to save one for the end of a close game, lest you get a Brady sack roughing call and have no challenges.

  6. Roughing the passer calls since 2018

    Matt Ryan – 28
    Josh Allen – 24
    Jared Goff – 22
    Patrick Mahomes – 19
    Ryan Fitzpatrick – 19
    Russell Wilson – 19
    Matthew Stafford -18
    Tom Brady – 10

  7. Brady has ALWAYS had calls go in his favor AND rarely have you ever seen holding called on his offensive line. Bucs or Pats, it’s always been that way.
    It’s something as a fan you have to get used to because it hasn’t changed in all these years and will not start changing now.

  8. So he feels sorry for Grady Jarrett? He should, because that was a clean hit, and it was not going to be flagged until Brady got in Boger’s ear. Sometimes Brady should just say “next question”. That was a blatantly bad call.

  11. Fans may want to actually look up some stats on roughing the passer before they just wildly assume that Brady is at the top based on all the comments that followed the Atlanta game.

    He drew 1 all last season. In 2019 there were none called on the QB sacks on him. And for QBs who have been sacked 100 times since 2010 he sits at 61 out of 91 of those sacked 100 times or more. And he’s probably thrown more passes than any of them from then up to now.

    You also have to realize the number of chances that he “could” draw a penalty because he has passed the ball much more than most other QBs. On the other hand he’s always been one of the quickest to get rid of the ball so obviously he doesn’t gat sacked as much.

    If he got the preferential treatment from the refs that some fans wrongly think he does then he’d be so far ahead of any of the QBs just based of the number of his pass attempts but he’s far from that. Look it up.

  12. Brady amazingly gets among the FEWEST Roughing-The-Passer calls in the league at 0.37 calls per 100 pass attempts.

    The top three: Josh Allen (0.99/100 attempts); Carson Wentz (0.93/100 attempts); Tannehill (0.86/100 attempts).

  14. Pass interference and roughing the passer should be able to be challenged by the coach. Those 2 penalties can change the outcome of a game if called wrong. Only those 2, everything else stays the same.

  15. what’s most annoying about these two roughing the passer calls has been the fact that both refs after the game insisted they were correct and elaborated with asinine explanations. Why not just own up to the fact you missed the call, or at least say “from my angle it appeared …” instead of doubling down … and end up looking foolish. I’d have more respect for officials if they take accountability – like players, they are going to occasionally make mistakes and that’s understandable in small doses.

  17. Aaron Rodgers need to nothing but LOOK at a ref and throw his hands up and … Viola! Pass interference.

  18. Those aren’t bad calls, they’re just trying to follow poorly and ambiguously written rules.

