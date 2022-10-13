Trent McDuffie could return to the field Sunday

Getty Images

Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday. He could play Sunday against the Bills.

“Yes, I think so,” Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today Sports. “I know Coach [Andy] Reid will be able to answer that better, but I’m praying and hoping. My fingers are crossed that he’ll be able to go out there.”

The Chiefs’ first-round draft selection injured his hamstring on his 32nd snap in the season opener. He went on injured reserve Sept. 13.

His practice performance the next two days ultimately will determine his status for Sunday.

“McDuffie, from Day 1 of his injuries, he’s been in the meeting room and he’s been taking notes and he’s been able to answer the questions for the game plan,” Merritt said. “One of the things that we do in the DB room, we give each player a segment of the game plan to go study. One of his segments is first- and second-down and third-down study. So he’s able to give feedback to the room. He’s staying on top of it.”