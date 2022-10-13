Tyrod Taylor returns to full practice; Saquon Barkley remains limited

Getty Images

Giants backup Tyrod Taylor had a full practice for the first time since being diagnosed with a concussion in an Oct. 2 game against the Bears. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

That’s another step in his return from concussion protocol.

Running back Saquon Barkley remained limited in Thursday’s practice with his shoulder injury.

Barkley has 97 rushes for 533 yards and three touchdowns. Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the backs behind Barkley on the depth chart.

The Giants added tight end Tanner Hudson to the practice report with an illness. He did not practice. Neither did linebacker Jihad Ward, but his absence was not injury related.

Punter Jamie Gillan (not injury related) returned to practice Thursday.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), safety Tony Jefferson (foot), safety Jason Pinnock (ankle) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) did not practice again.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (quad), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee, neck), fullback Chris Myarick (ankle), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) remained limited participants.