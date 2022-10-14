Baker Mayfield out of walking boot, but not practicing on Friday

Getty Images

There’s been a positive development for Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, but it still seems unlikely that he’ll be able to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Mayfield was out of his walking boot on Friday. But he was not participating in practice, watching the session in street clothes.

Mayfield is reportedly dealing with a high-ankle sprain that could keep him out anywhere from two-to-six weeks.

P.J. Walker is in line to start with Mayfield sidelined. Jacob Eason is on the practice squad.

The Panthers could also have issues with their secondary for Sunday’s matchup, as cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn both were not practicing on Friday, according to multiple reporters.

Carolina’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.