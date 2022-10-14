Battery lawsuit is filed against Alvin Kamara

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara officially faces both civil and criminal charges for an incident that occurred in Las Vegas, on Pro Bowl weekend.

Darnell Greene, Jr. filed suit against Kamara on Friday, in Louisiana.

The lawsuit alleges that Kamara repeatedly punched Greene, even as Greene tried to flee. He allegedly suffered “severe” injuries to his neck, back, shoulder, knees, and face. The lawsuit includes photos of Greene, following the attack.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in compensatory damages and at least $5 million in punitive damages, for assault and battery.

The lawsuit includes alleged quotes from Kamara. He allegedly said things such as, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” and “that shit sounded like the [expletive] got hit with a baseball bat.” Kamara also allegedly talked about the incident in a vehicle after the incident.

It’s unclear from the lawsuit how the quotes were obtained.

Greene is represented by Tony Buzbee, who has handled more than 20 civil lawsuits against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Kamara faces felony battery charges in Nevada. That puts him in line for a baseline suspension of six games under the Personal Conduct Policy, if he’s ultimately deemed to be guilty of assault. Given that photos and videos of the incident exist, Kamara will have a hard time avoiding civil and criminal responsibility for the situation.