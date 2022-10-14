Bears will consider removing punt return duties from Velus Jones

Getty Images

Bears punt returner Velus Jones made the costliest mistake of the night on Thursday when he muffed a punt at the 6-yard line, setting up the Commanders for the game-winning touchdown. That may cost Jones the punt returning job.

“We’re going to have to look at that,” head coach Matt Eberflus said of benching Jones, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I mean the No. 1 job of any kick returner, punt returner is to catch the ball. So we’re going to have to look at that.”

Jones acknowledged that he let his team down.

“It wasn’t a smart play,” said Jones. “I’m a man, I own up to my mistakes and that was a devastating blow. We wouldn’t be in that situation if that punt wasn’t muffed.”

The Bears drafted Jones in the third round this year. As a wide receiver he hasn’t done much, catching just two passes for 19 yards. He also has five punt returns for 34 yards and five kickoff returns for 104 yards.