Bears will consider removing punt return duties from Velus Jones

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 14, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

Bears punt returner Velus Jones made the costliest mistake of the night on Thursday when he muffed a punt at the 6-yard line, setting up the Commanders for the game-winning touchdown. That may cost Jones the punt returning job.

“We’re going to have to look at that,” head coach Matt Eberflus said of benching Jones, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I mean the No. 1 job of any kick returner, punt returner is to catch the ball. So we’re going to have to look at that.”

Jones acknowledged that he let his team down.

“It wasn’t a smart play,” said Jones. “I’m a man, I own up to my mistakes and that was a devastating blow. We wouldn’t be in that situation if that punt wasn’t muffed.”

The Bears drafted Jones in the third round this year. As a wide receiver he hasn’t done much, catching just two passes for 19 yards. He also has five punt returns for 34 yards and five kickoff returns for 104 yards.

7 responses to “Bears will consider removing punt return duties from Velus Jones

  1. I thought this kid was supposed to be the next Hester. Put Ebner back there. Seems like he’s done well.

  3. Serves them right for drafting a seventh-round receiver in the third round. Complete fail by Poles in his first draft.

  4. “Bears will consider scapegoating someone to distract scrutiny away from issues with coaching & QB”

    One muffed play isn’t worse than an entire game of lousy play calls and awful play from QB, OL, and just about everyone else.

  5. Are they going to take QB duties away from Fields for missing a wide open TE in the end zone on a 5 yard pass play?

