Carson Wentz seeing doctor about right hand, shoulder

Posted by Josh Alper on October 14, 2022
The Commanders have more than a week until their next game and quarterback Carson Wentz will be spending part of that time getting his injuries checked out.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said on Friday that Wentz will be seeing a doctor about his right hand and right shoulder.

Wentz was on the injury report this week because of the shoulder and a report on Thursday indicated that he’s dealing with a biceps tendon strain. Wentz then hurt his hand when he hit it against Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones‘ hand while throwing a pass.

Wentz said his hand was sore after the 12-7 win. Wentz was 12-of-22 for 99 yards while playing through those injuries and a tweaked ankle on Thursday night.

