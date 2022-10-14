Colts rule out Shaquille Leonard, Kwity Paye

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is going to miss his fifth game of the year on Sunday.

Leonard has been ruled out for the second straight week with a concussion. Leonard missed the first three games while recovering from back surgery and was injured early in his Week Four return.

Leonard also broke his nose in that game and Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters that he’s had surgery to address that injury.

Defensive end Kwity Paye has also been ruled out. He’s been out of practice all week with an ankle injury.

Running back Jonathan Taylor missed last Sunday with an ankle injury, but he practiced for the second straight day on Friday and remains in play to face the Jaguars.