Dean Pees: Jimmy Garoppolo ate us alive last year

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 14, 2022, 11:28 AM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Last December, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers drubbed the Falcons 31-13.

The two teams will meet again on Sunday and Atlanta defensive coordinator Dean Pees hasn’t forgotten what happened in that last matchup.

“He ate us alive last year, so why would I not think he isn’t playing great?” Pees said in his Thursday press conference.

In the 2021 contest, Garoppolo finished 18-of-23 passing for 235 yards with a touchdown. His 123.7 passer rating was one of his best of the year.

Garoppolo has gone 2-1 as a starter so far in 2022. He’s completed 61 percent of his passes for 857 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, good for a 97.8 rating.

“I think he’s playing really good. I’ve never thought he didn’t play good,” Pees said. “He’s had moments, what quarterback hasn’t? It’s funny how guys get things said about them at every position, all of a sudden somebody says something about a guy and that’s what he has to live with for the rest of his career. I think the guy plays great. I’ve always thought he played great.

“And they’re winning. What do you want the quarterback to do? That’s what he does. They’re winning.”

One could argue that the 49ers’ defense is more the reason the team is atop the NFC West at 3-2 than Garoppolo’s play. But the quarterback has made plenty of positive plays in San Francisco’s last two wins over the Rams and Panthers.

8 responses to “Dean Pees: Jimmy Garoppolo ate us alive last year

  1. Garoppolo is just like the current iteration of the NFL. You really want something better to play/watch, but if all you have is him you will do it because there is nothing better on tv…

  2. Which is mind boggling that they chose Marcus Mariota over the great Jimmy G. All Jimmy does is win games.

  3. “He ate us alive last year, so why would I not think he isn’t playing great?” Pees said

    So Pees thinks garapollo is not playing great? Lol Don’t use so many negatives that it becomes double negative.

  5. Jimmy Orlovsky is average at best. There’s a reason, other than his shoulder, that no one traded for him during the off season. He’s pretty consistent with the high ball and without Deebo’s RAC, his numbers would look rather pedestrian. It’s more of a credit to the team and their run game that they’re winning, not Jimmy’s QB play. The Niners won playoff games last year in spite of Jimmy, not because of him.

  6. Jimmy is an excellent QB and a good person. When the Niners start Jimmy, they usually win, which is the goal.

  7. Jimmy Is a winner, quick decision maker and is well respected by His teammates , Unfortunately He has missed a lot of games throughout his career and is limited due to his arm strength and mobility . As a result Niners moved On by selecting Trey . It will get real interesting if they win it all with Him this year .

  8. Jimmy Orlovsky is average at best. There’s a reason, other than his shoulder, that no one traded for him during the off season. He’s pretty consistent with the high ball and without Deebo’s RAC, his numbers would look rather pedestrian. It’s more of a credit to the team and their run game that they’re winning, not Jimmy’s QB play. The Niners won playoff games last year in spite of Jimmy, not because of him.

    _____________________________________

    And yet they have an absolutely atrocious record without him. You can argue stats and stuff all you want but at the end of the day they’re just plain better when he’s starting.

