DeSean Jackson wants to play for the Eagles or Packers

Posted by Mike Florio on October 14, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Free-agent receiver DeSean Jackson wants to continue a career that began in 2008. He has two specific destinations in mind.

Jackson, appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast, said he’d like to play for the Eagles or the Packers.

The Eagles drafted Jackson in the second round 14 years ago. After six seasons in Philly, he returned for two more seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Last year, Jackson split the season between the Rams and Raiders.

The Packers could use a field-stretching speedster more than the Eagles. Regardless, Jackson has made it clear that he’s in play for 2022. It will be very interesting to see whether either of those two teams, or anyone else, offers him a job.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “DeSean Jackson wants to play for the Eagles or Packers

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.