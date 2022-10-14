Greedy Williams will come off injured reserve to make his 2022 debut

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Greedy Williams returns this week to make his season debut. The team will activate him back to the active roster from injured reserve.

His return comes at a good time with cornerback Denzel Ward ruled out this week with a concussion.

Williams returned to practice last week with a hamstring injury that had kept him sidelined this season.

“Everything has been crisp and clean,” Williams said, via Anthony Poisal of the team website. “Just out there making plays and re-establishing myself. I build that trust back with the team, and they see I’m ready. That’s all that matters.”

The Browns could call on some combination of Williams, Greg Newsome II and rookie M.J. Emerson Jr. as Williams re-acclimates to the speed of the game.

“Very excited,” Williams said. “Can’t wait.”

Williams had a career-best 10 pass breakups last season to go with two interceptions.