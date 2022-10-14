Jermaine Johnson out for Jets Sunday

Getty Images

The Jets will be without one of their three first-round picks when they face the packers on Sunday.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that defensive end Jermaine Johnson will miss the game. He has not practiced this week because of an ankle injury.

Johnson has 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks through the first five games of his NFL career.

Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, fourth-round pick Micheal Clemons, Bryce Huff, and Jacob Martin are options on the edge of the defense. The Jets could also activate Vinny Curry from injured reserve before taking the field in Green Bay.

Saleh also said that he expects linebacker Quincy Williams to return this weekend. Williams has missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but has been practicing without any trouble this week.