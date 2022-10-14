Jerry Jones on ESPN’s Daniel Snyder report: “That’s news to me”

Getty Images

Thursday’s bombshell from ESPN regarding Commanders owner Daniel Snyder contains plenty of references to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. On Friday, Jones was asked about the report during one of his twice-weekly appearances on 105.3 The Fan in allas.

In a nutshell, the report contends that Jones no longer has Snyder’s back, even if Snyder has “dirt” on Jerry and other owners. Jerry seems to be unconcerned about anyone knowing anything about him.

“I don’t have that background at all, and so I don’t have anything to say about it other than I don’t know where people got the supposed resource from me,” Jones said. “I can only speak to that. I can’t speak to anything else that was said there. I’ve got a long relationship with Dan. It’s certainly a competitive one on the field, and one that is part of the NFL. Anything in that was news to me. And I don’t have those kinds of problems, but if . . . . anybody wants to put something in my car or wants listen to something on the phone, get in line. Because I’m surely there’s a lot of it out there.”

That was the prevailing reaction in league circles to the notion that Snyder has dirt on Jones. It’s nothing that anyone doesn’t already know or suspect about Jones.

Jones also was asked about Al Michaels’s comments from Thursday night’s game between the Commanders and the Bears. Al said that he believes the league wants Snyder to tell the team. Has Jerry heard any buzz like that, or does he get that sense from other owners in the league?

“I do not, and that’s all I’ve got to say about it,” Jones said. “But I do not.”

It was a surprisingly short answer from the usually loquacious Dallas owner. And it’s hard to believe he hasn’t heard that some other owners want Snyder out.

It’s also hard to believe Jones was clueless about the substance of the ESPN report. Both Jones and a team spokesman officially declined comment to ESPN for the report. Sometimes, that’s cover for plenty of off-the-record information.

As one high-level source with one of the NFL’s teams pointed out to PFT, one of the three ESPN.com writers whose name appears on the story (Don Van Natta, Jr.) has a photo of himself with Jones at the top of his Twitter page. The source firmly believes Jones was a source for the story. At a minimum, Van Natta reasonably would have communicated with Jones regarding the situation.

Jones officially denies that he supplied anything to ESPN. What’s the point of being an off-the-record source, however, if the person is later going to admit it on the record?