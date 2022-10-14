Jerry Jones sounds optimistic about Dak Prescott starting next week

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 14, 2022, 1:02 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his fifth consecutive game on Sunday night against the Eagles. But a week later, he may be ready to go against the Lions.

That’s the word from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said today on 105.3 The Fane that he feels optimistic about Prescott starting next week.

“I don’t want to say, but he has made a lot of progress. Throwing the ball with zip and [that’s] very, very important. How he is healing is just great. So all systems on go there,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys have been lucky that Cooper Rush — the backup quarterback who didn’t even make their initial 53-man roster — has played so well in Prescott’s absence. But they expect to have a better offense when Prescott returns, and that could be as soon as nine days from today.

4 responses to “Jerry Jones sounds optimistic about Dak Prescott starting next week

  1. Jerrah knows that Dallas is going to get rolled up and smoked Sunday nite and the loss will welcome back Dak to lead his team to mediocrity once again

  2. Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak returning every week for the last 5 weeks. Eventually he’s bound to be right or Dak retires.

  3. Skeletor is about to put his team in the cellar in that division by rushing that overpriced average backup caliber QB Dakota back & NOT staying with a potential Franchise QB Rush!

