Jerry Jones sounds optimistic about Dak Prescott starting next week

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his fifth consecutive game on Sunday night against the Eagles. But a week later, he may be ready to go against the Lions.

That’s the word from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said today on 105.3 The Fane that he feels optimistic about Prescott starting next week.

“I don’t want to say, but he has made a lot of progress. Throwing the ball with zip and [that’s] very, very important. How he is healing is just great. So all systems on go there,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys have been lucky that Cooper Rush — the backup quarterback who didn’t even make their initial 53-man roster — has played so well in Prescott’s absence. But they expect to have a better offense when Prescott returns, and that could be as soon as nine days from today.