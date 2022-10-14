Justin Fields: I’m hurting, but I’ve got time to heal up before our next game

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields took some hard hits in Thursday night’s loss to the Commanders, both on his five sacks and on his 12 rushing attempts. But he said afterward that he’s confident he’ll play in the Bears’ next game, thanks in part to the Bears’ extra time off with a Monday night game in Week Seven.

“I’m hurting pretty good, but we’ve got a long weekend so I’ve got time to heal up,” Fields said.

Fields seemed to be more hurt by his team coming up short in a 12-7 loss that ended with a Fields fourth-down pass being stopped just short of the goal line.

“Everybody’s mad. Nobody’s happy about this loss,” Fields said. “We always get told that we are almost there, almost there. Me personally, I’m tired of being almost there. I’m tired of being just this close.”

Bears coach Matt Eberflus praised Fields for his toughness after the game. At some point, the Bears need to see Fields not take so many hits, and not need to show so much toughness every week.