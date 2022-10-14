Justin Simmons named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 6

Broncos safety Justin Simmons has been sidelined by a thigh injury the last few weeks, but he has not let that stop him from helping out in the community.

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Simmons has been named their Community MVP for Week Six. Simmons is being recognized for his work to raise money for youth programs and his help in building a new playground at a school in the Denver area.

At an event for his foundation, Simmons and his wife donated $10,031.31 each to the Denver Public Schools Foundation, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Colorado and the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver. Simmons also said he’d match all donations from attendees of the event up to $25,000 toward building a new play area at Green Valley Elementary School and they were able to raise enough money to fund the project.

“Thank you to all those who continue to support our vision,” Simmons said in a statement. “Let’s continue to be the difference!”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Simmons’ foundation or a charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year along with all of the other weekly winners.

  1. Kudos to Mr. Simmons and his wife. We need more stories about the good things players do with their good fortune like this, and less stories about players (or former players) taking money for no-show gigs.

    I get your point but a lot of charity is done with the “silent hand” that is, the truest form of charity is when the donor does not desire recognition. There truly are a lot of nice things that athletes and others do for no notoriety.

