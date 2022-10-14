Keenan Allen, Dustin Hopkins, Trey Pipkins remain limited

Getty Images

The Chargers’ practice report Friday was the same as Thursday.

Receiver Keenan Allen was a limited participant again. He injured his hamstring in the season opener and hasn’t played.

He caught four passes for 66 yards in Week 1.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (right quad) and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) also both were limited again.

Kicker Taylor Bertolet made his NFL debut last week and was perfect on three field goal attempts and three PATs.

Receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle/knee), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (back), guard Zion Johnson (ankle) and quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) remained full participants.