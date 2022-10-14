Keenan Allen says he wrote critical tweet from “a fan perspective”

Getty Images

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen met with Brandon Staley on Monday, a day after Allen publicly questioned his coach’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-one at his own 46 with 1:14 to play. The Chargers held only a two-point lead.

On Friday, Allen told Lindsey Thiry of ESPN that he had “kind of a fan perspective on things,” while watching the game at home because of a hamstring injury.

Allen tweeted “WTF are we doing” after Justin Herbert‘s pass intended for Mike Williams fell incomplete. Allen later deleted the tweet.

“I didn’t feel what they were feeling, see what they were seeing,” Allen said about his coaches and teammates who were in Cleveland. “When [Staley] talked to us in the team meeting, it just made sense.”

Allen said he does not feel the need to address the team about his criticism.

“I don’t think I was questioning it,” Allen told Thiry. “That was just my opinion, even if I was on the field.”

Allen did, however, initiate the conversation with Staley, letting his coach “know how I was feeling, let him know why I did it.”

Allen agreed with Staley’s assessment that coach and player have “become closer” since their meeting over the tweet.