Kyle Pitts questionable for Sunday

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts said earlier this week that he’s expecting to play Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

But Atlanta’s injury report indicates there’s still a chance Pitts may not be on the field.

The Falcons have listed Pitts as questionable for Week Six with his hamstring injury. Pitts didn’t play in last week’s game but has been a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The fourth overall pick of last year’s draft, Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards so far this season.

The Falcons also listed left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) and edge rusher Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday.

Linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) has been ruled out.