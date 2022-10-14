Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta for the first time since leaving to coach the 49ers

Getty Images

In 2017, Kyle Shanahan became the head coach of the 49ers, a job he earned through his work as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator. For the first time since leaving his most recent gig, Shanahan returns to Atlanta this weekend.

Shanahan was asked whether he’s feeling sentimental about going back to Georgia.

“Honestly, no,” Shanahan told reporters. “”It’s been a long time and I’ve played against them a number of times and it’s always about the people. [Former head coach] Dan [Quinn]’s not there anymore. The coaching staff has changed a bunch. And really when I think about the roster, without thinking about it, I think [tackle Jake] Matthews is still there and [defensive tackle] Grady [Jarrett]’s still there, but there’s such big turnover. It’s a totally different situation.”

The fans are the same, however. And plenty of them vividly remember what happened in Shanahan’s last game with the Falcons. Shanahan has taken an unfair amount of blame for the blowing of a 28-3 third-quarter lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LVI. It was a total team failure, in all phases and at all levels.

The Falcons and 49ers have placed twice since Shanahan left. Both games were played in San Francisco. The Falcons won in 2019, 29-22. The 49ers won last year, 31-13.