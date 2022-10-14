Mac Jones, Jonathan Jones listed as questionable for Patriots

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Friday that quarterback Mac Jones could be medically cleared to return from an ankle injury at any point, so it’s not surprising that the Patriots have officially left the door open for him to return.

Jones has been listed as questionable to face the Browns after a limited practice on Friday. Jones has missed the last two games, but has practiced all of this week to give himself his best chance of returning to action since he was hurt in Week Three.

Bailey Zappe will start if Jones does not play with Garrett Gilbert serving as the backup.

Eight other Patriots were listed as questionable on Friday. Cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Raekwon McMilan (thumb), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) make up the rest of the group.

Linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) is the only Patriots player who has been ruled out at this point.