Matt LaFleur “definitely a little concerned” about Rashan Gary’s toe injury

Posted by Josh Alper on October 14, 2022, 12:24 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 02 Patriots at Packers
Getty Images

The Packers added linebacker Rashan Gary to their injury report on Thursday as a limited participant and it looks like his status will be something to watch this weekend.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Friday that he is “definitely a little concerned” about Gary’s toe injury. LaFleur added that he’s not sure whether Gary will practice on Friday and that information will be revealed when the team releases its final injury report of the week.

Gary has 22 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery so far this season.

If Gary can’t go, the Packers will have Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, and Kingsley Enagbare on the edge against the Jets this Sunday.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Matt LaFleur “definitely a little concerned” about Rashan Gary’s toe injury

  2. Wow, that’s really bad news. He’s coming into his own as a top-5 edge rusher in the NFL. Hoping for a speedy recovery, he’s a blast to watch.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.