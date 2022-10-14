Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pat Freiermuth among those ruled out for Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers were already facing an uphill battle to defeat the Buccaneers on Sunday.

With the release of Friday’s injury report, the climb just got that much steeper.

Pittsburgh has ruled out safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), cornerback Cameron Sutton (hamstring), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion), tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion), and defensive end Demarvin Leal (knee).

Fitzpatrick played through his knee injury last week. Sutton was on the field for last week’s loss to Buffalo with his hamstring injury but did not finish the contest. Witherspoon has been out since suffering his hamstring injury in Week Three. Freiermuth suffered his concussion against the Bills. And Leal was added to the injury report on Friday when he did not practice.

Pittsburgh does not have any questionable our doubtful players.

The Steelers are still looking for their first win without edge rusher T.J. Watt. The club is now 0-8 when playing without him since drafting him in 2017.