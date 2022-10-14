NFL will monitor developments in latest Deshaun Watson lawsuit

Posted by Mike Florio on October 14, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

On Thursday, yet another lawsuit was filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to the NFL, the lawsuit does not alter Watson’s current status. That, however, could change.

“Watson’s status remains unchanged,” NFL Chief Spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email. “We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”

Watson is serving an 11-game suspension, based on a process that entailed the presentation of evidence as to four alleged victims to Judge Sue L. Robinson, the jointly-hired hearing officer under the Personal Conduct Policy. It’s unclear whether the league is foreclosed from pursuing additional discipline based on other potential claims filed thereafter.

Watson currently is due to return for Cleveland’s Week 13 game at, coincidentally, Houston. Beyond any new claims, his return could be delayed based on whether and to what extent he complies, or fails to comply, with the terms of his current discipline.

The potential for more lawsuits lingers until the two-year anniversary of the last massage during which Watson allegedly attempted to covert the therapy into a sexual encounter. Assuming he stopped once he was sued, that window closes as a practical matter in the middle of March 2023.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “NFL will monitor developments in latest Deshaun Watson lawsuit

  2. I’m sure we can all rest assured that the good old boys club at NFL headquarters will “monitor” this situation as completely and with the same transparency as they did with the Snyder harassment situation.

  4. Whatever they decide to do won’t be enough short of banning this creep for life!

  5. I am curious and hope PFT covers this: Doesn’t this latest claim give Cleveland an out on his contract? Not saying they will, Jimmy Haslem has made it clear he doesn’t care whatsoever, however wasn’t there a provision in his contract that anything he failed to disclose or any criminal claims after the contract would nullify the guaranteed money? I seem to recall Florio mentioning something about this when he was first signed.

  6. Just get rid of this dude permanently. It is a privilege not a right to play in the NFL. If it was you or me our employers would terminate us and we’d be in jail without question. While you’re at it toss Snyder and the Haslam’s out as well.

  7. What precedent would there be for the league effectively ignoring an accusation from one person because he was punished for a comparable act against a different person?

    That would seem to make no sense in any context – criminal, civil, or workplace.

    Unless each incident is treated separately and uniquely by the league, then they are literally giving Watson a bulk discount for his abusive behavior. For any other athlete or offense, each individual victim matters. But for this one, they all get lumped together under one punishment, no matter how many there are? It makes no sense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.