Nick Bosa questionable, Robbie Gould cleared to play vs. Falcons

Getty Images

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa may avoid missing his first game of the season.

Bosa got on the practice field on Friday and is officially questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons.

While San Francisco conducted a walk-through for its final session of the week in West Virginia, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa looked good during the session.

“It’s not bad enough to say he’s out,” Shanahan said in his Friday press conference, “but you’ve got to be careful always with whoever has that [groin injury] — obviously, especially Nick.”

Bosa is currently tied for the league lead with 6.0 sacks this season. He also has six tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits in five games.

San Francisco also ruled out defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot/ankle), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee), and cornerback Jimmie Ward (hand) who didn’t make the trip. Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (knee) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle) are also out.

Offensive lineman Aaron Banks (knee) and tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) are both questionable.

Kicker Robbie Gould is off the injury report, which means he’s set to play. The kicker suffered a left knee injury during last week’s game against the Panthers and the 49ers signed Sam Slogan to their practice squad as insurance earlier this week.