Panthers list Baker Mayfield as doubtful, three corners as questionable

The Panthers stopped short of officially ruling Baker Mayfield out on Friday, but there’s little reason to believe he’ll be playing against the Rams this weekend.

While Mayfield was out of the walking boot he’s been wearing to protect his ankle at the team’s final practice of the week, he did not take part in the session and he has been listed as doubtful. That makes it all but certain that P.J. Walker will make his first start of the 2022 season.

The Panthers also added wide receiver Robbie Anderson (illness) and offensive lineman Cam Erving (groin) to the injury report Friday. Both players are listed as questionable.

Three cornerbacks drew the same tag. Donte Jackson (ankle), Jaycee Horn (ribs), and C.J. Henderson (knee) head into the weekend with uncertain availability. Stantley Thomas-Oliver (thigh) has been ruled out, which leaves Keith Taylor as the only healthy corner on the 53-man roster.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring) has been ruled out and linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) rounds out the list of questionable Panthers.