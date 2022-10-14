Ron Rivera: We’ll know when Chase Young can return to practice after his next doctor’s visit

Getty Images

Commanders edge rusher Chase Young may be nearing a return to play.

During his Friday press conference, Washington head coach Ron Rivera gave an update that made it seem like Young’s return from a torn ACL could be coming sooner than later.

“I know he still has to see Dr. [James] Andrews one more time,” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “And once that happens, then we’ll know for sure when we can start his clock. I think it’s going to happen early, coming up, so I don’t know if this week is a doable yet. But if it is a doable, what we’ll do is we’ll start his clock and get him out on the field a lot like what we did with B-Rob [Brian Robinson]. But I won’t know until that appointment.”

Young is currently on the physically unable to perform list and is eligible to return to the roster when he’s healthy. He tore his ACL in November of last season.

Rivera has maintained throughout the offseason that the Commanders won’t rush Young back.

Young was the 2020 AP defensive rookie of the year when he recorded 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and forced four fumbles for Washington. He had just 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and four QB hits in nine games last season.