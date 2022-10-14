Seahawks list Gabe Jackson, Al Woods as doubtful

Getty Images

The Seahawks list right guard Gabe Jackson (knee/hip) and nose tackle Al Woods (knee) as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Both players left Sunday’s loss to the Saints with their injuries.

Phil Haynes is expected to start if Jackson can’t go, and Bryan Mone would appear in line to start for Woods.

Seattle ruled out receiver Penny Hart (hamstring).

The Seahawks list defensive Shelby Harris (hip), cornerback Artie Burns (groin), receiver Dee Eskridge (illness), safety Joey Blount (calf) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (knee/back) are questionable.

Rookie receiver Dareke Young did not receive a designation after sitting out last week with a quad injury.

Veteran receiver Tyler Lockett, who went on the practice report Thursday with a hamstring injury that limited him, also is good to go.

The Seahawks placed running back Rashaad Penny on injured reserve Friday, and the team could activate defensive lineman L.J. Collier back to the active roster from injury reserve to fill the spot. Collier returned to practice last week after missing the first five games with an elbow injury.