Tee Higgins returns to practice, Sunday status to be determined

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was back on the practice field Friday.

Higgins missed the first two days of practice this week with an ankle injury, but head coach Zac Taylor said that he got in a limited session to end the week. Taylor also said that the team will hold off on making a decision about Higgins playing against the Saints until the weekend.

Higgins was limited to 10 snaps last week and he did not catch a pass. He has 20 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Left tackle Jonah Williams was also back at practice Friday after missing two days with a knee injury. Taylor said he felt good about Williams being able to play this weekend.