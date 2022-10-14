Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett

Getty Images

The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was not penalized for kicking Jarrett on the fourth quarter play. As noted earlier on Friday, the kick earned the attention of the league and Brady has now heard from the NFL about the play.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brady has been fined $11,139 by the league for kicking Jarrett. It’s not the first time that he’s been fined for using his feet as Brady was also fined $10,000 for kicking former Ravens safety Ed Reed in a 2013 game.

Brady also kicked at Jarrett after the Falcons lineman hit him during a first quarter play, but it appears he has avoided any penalty from the league for that.