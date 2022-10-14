Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett

October 14, 2022
The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was not penalized for kicking Jarrett on the fourth quarter play. As noted earlier on Friday, the kick earned the attention of the league and Brady has now heard from the NFL about the play.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brady has been fined $11,139 by the league for kicking Jarrett. It’s not the first time that he’s been fined for using his feet as Brady was also fined $10,000 for kicking former Ravens safety Ed Reed in a 2013 game.

Brady also kicked at Jarrett after the Falcons lineman hit him during a first quarter play, but it appears he has avoided any penalty from the league for that.

22 responses to "Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett"

  2. So the Bucs get the benefit of the call to ice the game and Brady gets a fine equivalent of $11 to the common man. Sounds about right for today’s NFL!

  6. $10,000 to $11,139…..Seems inflation hits everything. Strange though, I always associate Tom Brady with Deflation.

  12. Tommy didn’t realise that you are actually allowed to tackle him. Refs have been trying to prevent that his whole career.

  14. I’m truly shocked. This being his final year, coupled with his marital woes, I figured they would coddle him more than usual.

  16. Has the refs not missed the BLATANT P.I. on Scotty Miller the play before, the sack never would have happened because Brady would have taken a knee 3x in a row at the 13 and ended the game

  17. Very embarrassing for Tommy he shouldn’t do this but he’s a real baby and poor sport. Not shaking hands with Foles was pretty funny too. Great to see the NFL do this just for optics really.

  18. dfweditor says:
    October 14, 2022 at 12:45 pm
    Where does the NFL get the $139 part?

    Its a 1.25% NFL convenience fee.

  22. It’s no wonder Gisele feels the way she does. If he acts the way he does on the field at home, i.e., throwing temper tantrums constantly like a 3-year old when things don’t go his way, who would blame Gisele? Does he also pout and ignore her like he refuses to shake opponents’ hands when he loses?

