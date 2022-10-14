Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater both full participants Friday, but Tagovailoa won’t play

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater had full practices Friday, a first for both players since entering concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa will not play this week but is closer to a return.

Bridgewater, who also has a right pectoral injury, is questionable.

Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday the Dolphins plan to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback this weekend. If Bridgewater is cleared, he is expected to serve as the backup.

Cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique) is doubtful after limited practices all week.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) are questionable.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (groins) returned to a full practice Friday and has no designation. Receivers Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) had full practices all week and are good to go as well.