49ers place Javon Kinlaw on injured reserve

Posted by Charean Williams on October 15, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) has missed the past two games. He will miss at least the next four with fluid buildup in his knee.

The 49ers placed Kinlaw on injured reserve Saturday.

Kinlaw has two tackles in three games.

The 49ers also placed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve. He will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL last week.

The team also announced the activation of linebacker Curtis Robinson back to the active roster from injured reserve. He went on injured reserve with an ankle injury before the season opener.

The 49ers elevated cornerback Dontae Johnson and receiver Willie Snead IV from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

