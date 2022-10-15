Astros sweep Mariners, so Seahawks-Cardinals game remains 4:05 p.m. ET

Getty Images

The Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in 18 innings Saturday night in a six-hour, 22-minute marathon. That means the Seahawks-Cardinals game is not changing its start time as the Astros swept the best-of-five American League Division Series.

The kickoff of the NFL game will take place at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT) on Sunday as originally scheduled.

The NFL was going to shift kickoff time to 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) if the Mariners and Astros played a Game 4 of their ALDS. The Seahawks and Mariners play their games across the street from one another at Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park, respectively. Moving the kickoff time was necessary for crowd control and parking.

But the Astros won Game 1 of the ALDS in a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday and took Game 2 4-2 on Thursday. The series shifted to Seattle on Saturday, the first home playoff game the Mariners have hosted in 21 years, but they lost 1-0 on a Jeremy Pena home run in the 18th inning.